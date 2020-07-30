International Paper's (IP) Earnings Trump Estimates in Q2

International Paper Company IP reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share, significantly down 33% year over year. However, the bottom-line figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents.



Including one-time items, the company recorded earnings per share of 67 cents during the June-end quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s 73 cents.



Net sales declined to $4,866 million in the second quarter from the year-ago quarter’s $5,667 million. The reported figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,124 million.



Adjusted cost of sales was $3,385 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s $3,890 million. Adjusted gross profit slid 17% year over year to $1,481 million. Selling and administrative expenses dropped 17.4% year over year to $332 million during the June-end quarter. Segment operating profit came in at $428 million, reflecting a year-over-year plunge of 32%.

Segment Performance

Industrial Packaging: Sales in this segment fell to $3,633 million in the second quarter from the year-earlier quarter’s $3,864 million. Operating profit decreased 12.8% year over year to $449 million.



Printing Papers: This segment’s sales came in at $583 million in the April-June quarter, down 46.4% from the prior-year quarter. The segment incurred an operating loss of $11 million, as against the year-ago quarter’s operating profit of $114 million.



Global Cellulose Fibers: Sales of this segment came in at $605 million compared with the $661 million witnessed in the year-earlier quarter. The segment posted an operating loss of $10 million in second-quarter 2020.

Balance Sheet

Cash and temporary investments aggregated $847 million as of Jun 30, 2020 compared with $511 million as of Dec 31, 2019. As of Jun 30, 2020, long-term debt was $9.4 billion compared with $9.6 billion as of Dec 31, 2019.



Cash flow from operating activities was $1,539 million in the first half of the current year compared with the $1,800 million generated in the first half of 2019. Free cash flow was $638 million in the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $732 million.



The company will continue to focus on cash generation to strengthen its liquidity position in a bid to battle the coronavirus crisis.

Price Performance

International Paper’s shares have gained 8.4% over the past three months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 7.4%.

International Paper currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



