News & Insights

Markets
IP

International Paper: Combination With DS Smith To Generate Significant Synergies

April 04, 2024 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - International Paper Company issued an update on its possible offer for DS Smith plc. The Directors believe that the combined International Paper and DS Smith can deliver at least $514 million of pre-tax cash synergies on an annual run-rate basis by the end of the fourth year following completion of the combination. International Paper expects that the total costs to achieve the synergies would be approximately $370 million. International Paper confirmed that significant progress has been made in reciprocal due diligence.

As part of the combination, any new International Paper shares issued to DS Smith shareholders will be authorised for primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.