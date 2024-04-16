International Paper (XTRA:INP) Price Target Increased by 8.76% to 39.08

The average one-year price target for International Paper (XTRA:INP) has been revised to 39.08 / share. This is an increase of 8.76% from the prior estimate of 35.93 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.39 to a high of 41.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.33% from the latest reported closing price of 34.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1489 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Paper. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 3.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INP is 0.18%, a decrease of 8.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 319,227K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,644K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,271K shares, representing a decrease of 10.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INP by 15.36% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,000K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,274K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INP by 11.68% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 13,031K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,071K shares, representing an increase of 38.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INP by 51.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,843K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,755K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INP by 8.18% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 9,835K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,810K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INP by 15.97% over the last quarter.

