International Paper To Sell Its 90.38% Ownership Interest In Olmuksan To Mondi Group

(RTTNews) - International Paper (IP) has entered into an agreement to sell its 90.38% ownership interest in Olmuksan International Paper to Mondi Group for approximately 66 million euros. The company noted that the action is in line with its strategy to serve markets from an advantaged position. Corrugated packaging remains a strategic business for International Paper in EMEA.

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based Packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia.

