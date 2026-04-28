International Paper Stock to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

International Paper Company IP is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, 2026, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IP’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $6.05 billion, indicating 2.5% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for International Paper’s earnings has moved down 41.9% in the past 60 days to 18 cents per share. The estimate indicates a decrease from the 23 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

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IP’s Earnings Surprise History

International Paper’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on three occasions, the average surprise being negative 97.8%.

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What the Zacks Model Unveils for International Paper

Our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IP this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here, as you can see below.



IP’s Earnings ESP: International Paper has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank of International Paper: The company currently has a Zacks Rank of 5 (Strong Sell).

Factors Likely to Have Shaped IP’s Q1 Performance

On Jan. 31, 2025, International Paper completed the previously announced acquisition of DS Smith, forming a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions focused on the North America and EMEA markets. Post the completion of the sale of its Global Cellulose Fibers business in January 2026, IP currently has two reporting segments: Packaging Solutions North America and Packaging Solutions EMEA.



Reflecting the impacts of the DS Smith acquisition, we expect the Packaging Solutions EMEA segment’s net sales to be $2.39 billion in the first quarter, indicating a significant increase from the $1.55 billion posted in the year-ago quarter. The segment’s operating loss is pegged at $46 million, per our model. The Packaging Solutions EMEA segment posted an operating profit of $46 million in the first quarter of 2025. Weaker-than-expected volumes due to lower industrial production are expected to get reflected in the upcoming results.



We expect Packaging Solutions North America’s net sales to decrease 2.6% year over year to $3.61 billion. The operating profit is anticipated to increase 114% year over year to $304 million in the quarter.



International Paper has been witnessing weak packaging demand as inflationary pressures have impacted consumers, and their priorities have shifted toward non-discretionary goods and services. The company’s customers and the broader retail channel have been trying to lower their elevated inventories, impacting the packaging demand. However, these headwinds are likely to have been offset by stable demand in the e-commerce channel and IP’s growth initiatives.

IP Recent Developments

On April 16, 2026, the company inked a deal to acquire North Pacific Paper Company (“NORPAC”) for $360 million. The deal is in sync with International Paper's strategic transformation to maximize value creation for customers, shareholders and employees.



NORPAC's facility complements IP's existing mill system, helping the company increase system flexibility, reduce costs and expand capabilities. IP will gain from NORPAC's attractive customer base, location and operational capabilities.

International Paper Stock's Price Performance

International Paper's shares have lost 28.3% in the past year compared with the industry's 10.9% decline. During this time, the Basic Materials sector has jumped 49.8%, whereas the S&P 500 has grown 35.3%.

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Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some Basic Materials stocks, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 6, has an Earnings ESP of +1.07% and currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CF Industries’ earnings estimates for the first quarter have moved up 11.4% over the past 60 days. The estimate is pegged at $2.35 cents per share, indicating an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. CF Industries has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.1%.



Albemarle Corporation ALB, scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 6, has an Earnings ESP of +20.12% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Albemarle’s earnings for the first quarter is pegged at $1.24, indicating a turnaround from the loss of 18 cents incurred in the year-ago quarter. Albemarle has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 57.8%.



Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, slated to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 29, currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.07% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kinross Gold’s earnings for the first quarter is pegged at 68 cents, indicating a year-over-year upsurge of 126%. Kinross Gold has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 26.1%.

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International Paper Company (IP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.