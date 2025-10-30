International Paper Slips To Loss In Q3, Stock Drops In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - International Paper Company (IP), Thursday reported a loss of $426 million or $0.81 a share from continuing operations in the third quarter compared to earnings of $75 million or $0.14 a share last year.

On average, analysts estimated earnings of $0.56 a share for the quarter.

Adjusted operating loss stood at $0.43 a share compared with adjusted operating earnings of $0.33 a share in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $6.222 billion from $3.979 billion in the previous year.

In the pre-market hours, IP is trading at $39.73, down 10.14 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

