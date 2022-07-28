International Paper Reveals Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - International Paper (IP) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $511 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $432 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, International Paper reported adjusted earnings of $459 million or $1.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $5.39 billion from $4.77 billion last year.

