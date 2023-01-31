International Paper Q4 Earnings Surpass Street View

(RTTNews) - Renewable fiber-based products supplier International Paper (IP) on Tuesday reported earnings from continuing operations of $171 million or $0.48 per share in the fourth quarter, higher than $49 million or $0.13 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted operating earnings were $309 million or $0.87 per share.

Sales for the quarter increased to $5.133 billion from $5.086 billion last year.

Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.69 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter.

