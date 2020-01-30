International Paper Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - International Paper (IP) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $165 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $316 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, International Paper reported adjusted earnings of $430 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $5.50 billion from $5.95 billion last year.

International Paper earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $430 Mln. vs. $670 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.09 vs. $1.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q4): $5.50 Bln vs. $5.95 Bln last year.

