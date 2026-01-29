International Paper Q4 25 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - International Paper will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on January 29, 2026, to discuss Q4 25 earnings results. To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.internationalpaper.com/investors/events-presentations To listen to the call, dial +1 646-307-1963(US) or 800-715-9871(International). conference ID : 4020847. For a replay call, dial +1 609-800-9909(US) or 800-770-2030(International).

