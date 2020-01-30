Markets
International Paper Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - International Paper (IP) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on January 30, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.internationalpaper.com

To listen to the call, dial +1 (706) 679-8242 (US) or (877) 316-2541 (International) with conference ID number 7981547.

For a replay call, dial +1 (404) 537-3406 (US) or (855) 859-2056 or (800) 585-8367 with conference ID 7981547.

