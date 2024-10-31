News & Insights

International Paper Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

October 31, 2024 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - International Paper (IP) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $150 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $165 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, International Paper reported adjusted earnings of $153 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $4.686 billion from $4.613 billion last year.

International Paper earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $150 Mln. vs. $165 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.42 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.686 Bln vs. $4.613 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
