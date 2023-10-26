International Paper Q3 23 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - International Paper (IP) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on October 26, 2023, to discuss Q3 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.internationalpaper.com/investors/events-presentations

To listen to the call, dial +1 234-720-6995 (US) or 844-291-6362 (International), Conference ID number 266985.

For a replay call, dial +1 402-970-0847 (US) or 866-207-1041 (International), Conference ID 7315213.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.