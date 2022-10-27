International Paper Q3 22 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - International Paper (IP) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on October 27, 2022, to discuss Q3 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.internationalpaper.com

To listen to the call, dial +1 234-720- 6995 (US) or 844-291-6362 (International), conference ID number 1238959.

For a replay call, dial +1 402-970-0847 (US) or 866-207-1041 (International), access code, enter 5558024.

