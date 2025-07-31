International Paper Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - International Paper (IP) released earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $75 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $498 million, or $1.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, International Paper reported adjusted earnings of $105 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 43.1% to $6.77 billion from $4.73 billion last year.

International Paper earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

