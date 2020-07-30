International Paper Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - International Paper (IP) reported a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $266 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $292 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, International Paper reported adjusted earnings of $305 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.1% to $4.87 billion from $5.67 billion last year.

International Paper earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $305 Mln. vs. $460 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.77 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q2): $4.87 Bln vs. $5.67 Bln last year.

