International Paper Q2 26 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - International Paper Company (IP) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on July 30, 2026, to discuss Q2 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.internationalpaper.com/investors/events-presentations

To listen to the call, dial +1 646-307-1963 or 800-715-9871, Conference ID 4090753.

For a replay call, dial +1 609-800-9909 or 800-770-2030, Conference ID enter 4090753.

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