International Paper Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - International Paper (IP) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on July 30, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.internationalpaper.com

To listen to the call, dial +1 (706) 679-8242 (US) or (877) 316-2541 (International) with conference ID number 8077936.

For a replay call, dial +1 (404) 537-3406 (US) or (855) 859-2056 or (800) 585-8367 (International) with conference ID, enter 8077936.

