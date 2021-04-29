International Paper Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Paper (IP):

-Earnings: $349 million in Q1 vs. -$141 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.88 in Q1 vs. -$0.36 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, International Paper reported adjusted earnings of $299 million or $0.76 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.62 per share -Revenue: $5.36 billion in Q1 vs. $5.35 billion in the same period last year.

