International Paper Q1 24 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - International Paper (IP) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on April 25, 2024, to discuss Q1 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.internationalpaper.com/investors/events-presentations

To listen to the call, dial +1 234-720-6985 (US) or 877-336-4437 (International), conference ID number is 4423602.

For a replay call, dial +1 402-970-0847 (US) or 866-207-1041 (International), conference ID 6943268.

