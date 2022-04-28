International Paper Q1 22 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - International Paper (IP) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on April 28, 2022, to discuss Q1 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.internationalpaper.com/performance/presentations-events/event-calendar

To listen to the call, dial +1 (409) 981-0132 (US) or (833) 614-9121 (International) with conference ID number is 8169914.

For a replay call, dial +1 (404) 537-3406 (US) or (855) 859-2056 or (800) 585-8367 (International) with conference ID 8169914.

