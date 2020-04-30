International Paper Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

Markets
(RTTNews) - International Paper (IP) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on April 30, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.internationalpaper.com

To listen to the call, dial +1 (706) 679-8242 (US) or (877) 316-2541 (International) with conference ID number 3073251.

For a replay call, dial (855) 859-2056 or (800) 585-8367, Conference ID 3073251.

