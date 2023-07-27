International Paper Profit Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - International Paper (IP) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $235 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $511 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, International Paper reported adjusted earnings of $204 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.2% to $4.68 billion from $5.39 billion last year.

International Paper earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

