International Paper price target raised to $61 from $57 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on International Paper (IP) to $61 from $57 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. During the quarter and in October, the company made notable progress executing on 80/20 including aligning sales incentives, optimizing its box plant system, and completing its corporate reorganization, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on IP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.