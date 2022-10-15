International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.4625

International Paper Company's (NYSE:IP) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.4625 per share on 15th of December. The dividend yield will be 5.7% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

International Paper's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, International Paper's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 29.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

International Paper Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.05 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.85. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.8% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. International Paper has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 18% per annum. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like International Paper's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for International Paper you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

