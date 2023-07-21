International Paper (IP) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

International Paper Company IP is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results, before the opening bell, on Jul 27.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IP’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $4.94 billion, suggesting an 8.4% fall from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 42 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year slump of 66%. Earnings estimates have moved down 2% in the past 60 days.

Q1 Performance

In the last reported quarter, International Paper witnessed year-over-year improvement in earnings despite lower revenues. The company however beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both the metrics.

The company has surpassed the consensus estimate for earnings in three quarters, while missing in one quarter, the average surprise being 7.4%.

Factors to Note

International Paper has been witnessing weak packaging demand recently, as the current inflationary pressures have weighed on consumers, leading to lower demand for goods. This had a great impact on packaging demand, as consumer priorities have shifted toward non-discretionary goods and services.

The company’s customers and the broader retail channel have also been trying to lower their elevated inventories. This has led to year-over-year declines in corrugating packaging and containerboard volumes over the past few quarters. As there has been no major improvement in the second quarter of 2023, the Industrial Packaging segment’s volumes are expected to bear the brunt of the weakness in the industry in the to-be-reported quarter.

We expect corrugating packaging volumes at around 2,318 thousand short tons for the second quarter, which marks a 11.5% decline year over year. Our estimate for containerboard volumes is 628.1 thousand short tons, which represents a year-over-year drop of 11.2%.

The Industrial Packaging segment is likely to witness year-over-year drop in volumes in recycling (1.3%), Saturated Kraft (14%) and EMEA Packaging (11.1%) as well. Overall, the volumes for the Industrial Packaging segment are 3,897.3 thousand short tons, which highlights a 10% decline from the last year quarter.

We expect average realized pricing for the Industrial Packaging segment to be 0.5% lower year over year. Lower prices and volumes are likely to have led to a 10% decline in the Industrial Packaging segment’s second-quarter revenues to $4,023 million. The segment’s margin is likely to have been hurt by higher operating and distribution costs due to the inflationary scenario as well a higher maintenance outage during the quarter. Per our model, the segment’s operating profit for the quarter is projected to plunge 52% year over year to $271.5 million.

The Global Cellulose Fibers business has been witnessing solid consumer demand for absorbent pulp products. The segment’s volumes are expected to have been higher than the first quarter reflecting seasonal trends. We expect the segment’s volumes at 756 thousand metric tons, indicating 5% year-over-year growth. Pricing is expected to decline 0.8% year over year.

The segment’s second-quarter revenues, per our model, is $821 million, suggesting an improvement of 4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported levels. The estimate for the segment’s operating profit is $14.4 million, which indicates a 42.6% decline from the last year. However, it is an improvement from the loss of $16 million in the first quarter due to the easing of supply-chain issues.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Earnings ESP: International Paper has an Earnings ESP of +2.40%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Price Performance

Shares of International Paper have slumped 27% in the past year compared with the industry's 15% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ATI Inc. ATI is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 earnings on Aug 2. The company has an Earnings ESP of +1.08% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.