International Paper (IP) to Post Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

International Paper Company IP is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results, before the opening bell, on Feb 1.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IP’s fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $4.68 billion, suggesting an 8.8% fall from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 34 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year slump of 61%. Earnings estimates have remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

Q3 Performance

In the last reported quarter, International Paper witnessed a year-over-year decline in earnings due to lower revenues. While the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the bottom line beat the same.



IP’s earnings have surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four trailing quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 20.8%, on average.

Factors to Note

International Paper has been witnessing weak packaging demand recently as the current inflationary pressures have weighed on consumers, leading to lower demand for goods. This had a great impact on packaging demand as consumer priorities have shifted toward non-discretionary goods and services.



The company’s customers and the broader retail channel have also been trying to lower their elevated inventories, leading to year-over-year declines in corrugating packaging and containerboard volumes over the past few quarters. We expect the inventory correction to have resumed normal levels in the fourth quarter of 2023. Our model thus projects a slight pickup in volumes, both sequentially and on a year-over-year basis.

We expect corrugating packaging volumes at 2,454 thousand short tons for the fourth quarter, which marks a 0.4% year-over-year rise. Our estimate for containerboard volumes is 600 thousand short tons, which represents year-over-year growth of 9.9%.

The Industrial Packaging segment is likely to have witnessed year-over-year growth in volumes in recycling (0.1%), Saturated Kraft (0.3%) and Gypsum /Release Kraft (0.2%). EMEA Packaging is expected to increase 0.1%.

Overall, volumes for the Industrial Packaging segment are projected to be 4,051 thousand short tons, which indicates 1.7% growth from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

However, the impact of higher volumes is expected to have been offset by lower prices in the quarter, owing to prior index movement in North America and lower average export prices. We expect average realized pricing for the Industrial Packaging segment to be 8.8% lower year over year. We expect a 7.2% year-over-year decline in the Industrial Packaging segment’s fourth-quarter revenues to $3,867 million due to lower prices. The segment’s margin is likely to have been hurt by higher input costs (particularly old corrugated container costs) as well as operating and distribution costs. Per our model, the segment’s operating profit for the quarter is projected to plunge 45% year over year to $229 million.

The Global Cellulose Fibers business has been witnessing solid consumer demand for absorbent pulp products. We expect the segment’s volumes at 714 thousand metric tons, indicating a 0.5% year-over-year rise. Pricing is expected to decline 18.9% year over year. However, lower prices and mix will impact the segment’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

The segment’s fourth-quarter revenues, per our model, are estimated to be $686 million, suggesting a decline of 18.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported level. The estimate for the segment’s operating profit is $7.3 million, which indicates a 79% decline from the prior-year actual owing to higher costs and maintenance outage expenses.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our model predicts an earnings beat for International Paper this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is precisely the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: International Paper has an Earnings ESP of +1.74%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

Price Performance

Shares of International Paper have dipped 0.6% in the past year against the industry's 6.4% growth.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.