International Paper (IP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.63, changing hands as high as $44.28 per share. International Paper Co shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IP's low point in its 52 week range is $36.45 per share, with $48.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.29.

