International Paper (IP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, International Paper (IP) reported revenue of $4.73 billion, up 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was +37.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how International Paper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Global Cellulose Fibers : $717 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $712.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

: $717 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $712.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%. Net Sales- Industrial Packaging : $3.93 billion compared to the $3.98 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.

: $3.93 billion compared to the $3.98 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year. Net Sales- Corporate and Inter-segment : $86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14%.

: $86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14%. Operating Profit- Global Cellulose Fibers : $31 million compared to the $6.41 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $31 million compared to the $6.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Profit- Industrial Packaging: $291 million versus $257.51 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of International Paper have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Paper Company (IP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.