International Paper (IP) Price Target Increased by 9.18% to 42.23

The average one-year price target for International Paper (NYSE:IP) has been revised to 42.23 / share. This is an increase of 9.18% from the prior estimate of 38.68 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 45.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.59% from the latest reported closing price of 35.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1489 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Paper. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IP is 0.18%, a decrease of 7.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 319,197K shares. The put/call ratio of IP is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,644K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,271K shares, representing a decrease of 10.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 15.36% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,000K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,274K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 11.68% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 13,031K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,071K shares, representing an increase of 38.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IP by 51.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,843K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,755K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 8.18% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 9,835K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,810K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 15.97% over the last quarter.

International Paper Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

International Paper is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. It produces corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion.

