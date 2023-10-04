International Paper (IP) Price Target Increased by 7.87% to 36.72

The average one-year price target for International Paper (NYSE:IP) has been revised to 36.72 / share. This is an increase of 7.87% from the prior estimate of 34.04 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.27 to a high of 45.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.47% from the latest reported closing price of 35.15 / share.

International Paper Declares $0.46 Dividend

On July 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.85 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of $35.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.26%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.68%, the lowest has been 3.18%, and the highest has been 7.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1397 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Paper. This is a decrease of 81 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IP is 0.18%, a decrease of 20.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.05% to 311,899K shares. The put/call ratio of IP is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,023K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,853K shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IP by 76.65% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,257K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,532K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IP by 778.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,900K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,842K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 18.17% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 9,810K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,124K shares, representing an increase of 6.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IP by 17.05% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 8,733K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,518K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IP by 286.32% over the last quarter.

International Paper Background Information

International Paper is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. It produces corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion.

