International Paper (IP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

International Paper (IP) closed at $33.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.87% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.65% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the global paper and packaging company had lost 7.41% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 8.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.99% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from International Paper as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect International Paper to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.34 billion, down 6.47% from the year-ago period.

IP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.51 per share and revenue of $21.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40.94% and -1%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for International Paper. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% lower within the past month. International Paper currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, International Paper is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.23. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.41.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.