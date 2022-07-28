International Paper (IP) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q2

International Paper Company IP reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.24 share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 by 13%. The bottom line improved 51% year over year, driven by strong demand and higher sales in its segments and robust operational performance, which helped offset the impact of elevated input costs.



Including one-time items, the company posted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.38 in second-quarter 2022 compared with 78 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Net sales were $5.39 billion in the quarter under review, up 13% from the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.31 billion.

Adjusted cost of sales was $3,785 million in the quarter under review, up 10% from the prior-year quarter’s $3,428 million. Adjusted gross profit increased 19% year over year to $1,604 million. Selling and administrative expenses were $300 million, which declined 26% from the adjusted figure of $403 million in the last year’s comparable quarter. Adjusted operating profit was $459 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 41% from $325 million in the year-ago quarter.

The company realized earnings of $65 million from its Building a Better IP set of initiatives. This brings the year-to-date tally to $105 million.

Segment Performance

Industrial Packaging: The segment’s sales were $4.5 billion, up 11% year on year. Operating profit surged 44% year over year to $560 million.



Global Cellulose Fibers: The segment’s sales climbed 16% year over year to $788 million in the second quarter. The segment reported an operating profit of $25 million in the quarter, a solid improvement compared with the year-ago quarter’s $1 million.

Financial Position

Cash and temporary investments aggregated $826 million at the end of second-quarter 2022 compared with $1,295 million as of the end of 2021. In the second quarter, the company repurchased shares worth $395 million and paid dividends worth $170 million. At the end of the June-end quarter, its long-term debt was around $5.3 billion compared with $5.4 billion as of 2021-end. Cash flow from operating activities was $978 billion in the first half of 2022 compared with $1,278 million in the prior-year comparable period.



International Paper expects demand to remain strong in the third quarter. The company expects prior price movements to likely offset higher costs and boost margins.

Price Performance



International Paper’s shares have fallen 27.1% in the past year, compared with the industry’s decline of 21.4%.

