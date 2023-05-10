International Paper (IP) Declares $0.46 Dividend

International Paper said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.85 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $31.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.52%, the lowest has been 3.18%, and the highest has been 7.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1494 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Paper. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IP is 0.20%, an increase of 8.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.13% to 326,530K shares. The put/call ratio of IP is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.81% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Paper is 35.02. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 9.81% from its latest reported closing price of 31.89.

The projected annual revenue for International Paper is 21,306MM, an increase of 1.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,149K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,118K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IP by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,151K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,568K shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 3.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,807K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,773K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IP by 1.20% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,270K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,351K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 0.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,223K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,207K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IP by 0.84% over the last quarter.

International Paper Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

International Paper is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. It produces corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion.

