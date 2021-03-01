International Paper (IP) Buys Berkley's Molded Fiber Unit

International Paper Company IP recently acquired Berkley International's Molded Fiber (pulp) manufacturing unit, Berkley MF LLC.



In 2019, Berkley shifted its operations into an 80,400-square-foot state-of-the-art molded fiber manufacturing plant outside of Reno, NV, following seven years of manufacturing outside of Los Angeles.



Berkley International teams up with companies which are focused on using their sustainable packaging technology for e-commerce and food packaging applications. Berkley MF is a provider of in-house design, manufacturing and distribution of custom-made molded fiber packaging products. In fact, Berkley is committed to bringing the domestic molded pulp manufacturing sector a cost-effective alternative to single-use plastic, and foam-based packaging mediums like EPS (Styrofoam).



Mergers and acquisitions remain a key strategy for International Paper to strengthen its packaging business. In North America, the company envisions a large opportunity within its industrial packaging businesses, which continues to generate the best margins in the industry. The company is also taking initiatives to drive margin expansion over time across the business.



International Paper is witnessing solid demand on processed food, beverage, proteins, chemicals, paper tissue and towel. The company will continue to benefit from the growing e-commerce demand as it has become a primary spending channel for customers owing to restrictions amid the pandemic. Moreover, the company’s Global cellulose fibers segment is well poised to gain from solid demand for absorbent hygiene products and tissue products amid the pandemic.

Price Performance

International Paper’s shares have gained 36.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 41.4%.





