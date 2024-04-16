International Paper, DS Smith Announce Agreement On Terms Of All-share Merger

(RTTNews) - International Paper (IP) and DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all-share combination. The terms of the combination values each DS Smith share at 415 pence per share, and will result in IP issuing 0.1285 shares for each DS Smith share, resulting in pro forma ownership of 66.3 percent for IP shareholders and 33.7 percent for DS Smith shareholders, implying a transaction value of approximately $9.9 billion.

The combination is projected to close by the fourth quarter of 2024. Upon completion, any new IP Shares issued to DS Smith shareholders will be authorized for primary listing on the NYSE. IP plans to seek a secondary listing of its shares on the London Stock Exchange. Andrew Silvernail will be CEO of the combined company and Miles Roberts will be retained as a consultant to assist with integration matters.

The combination is expected to deliver at least $514 million of pre-tax cash synergies on an annual run-rate basis by the end of the fourth year, and to be EPS accretive in the first year following close of the transaction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.