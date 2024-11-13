International Paper downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Charlie Muir-Sands downgraded International Paper (IP) to Underperform from Neutral with a $48.20 price target

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.