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International Paper Company Slips To Net Loss From Continuing Operations In Q2

July 30, 2026 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, International Paper Company (IP) announced financial results for the second quarter, reporting a net loss of $12 million from continuing operations compared with a net profit of $75 million in the previous year.

On a per-share basis, loss amounted to $0.02 compared with earnings of $0.14 in 2025.

Adjusted operating earnings totaled $18 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to $94 million, or $0.18 per share, in the prior year.

Net sales for the period were $6,004 million compared to $6,142 million in the previous year.

In the pre-market hours, IP is trading at $43.28, up 1.48 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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