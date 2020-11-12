International Paper Company (IP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

International Paper Company (IP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.512 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that IP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.67, the dividend yield is 4.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IP was $48.67, representing a -3.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.33 and a 84.5% increase over the 52 week low of $26.38.

IP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Suzano S.A. (SUZ) and Domtar Corporation (UFS). IP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.25. Zacks Investment Research reports IP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -36.91%, compared to an industry average of -15.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)

iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTM with an increase of 27.19% over the last 100 days. CUT has the highest percent weighting of IP at 6%.

