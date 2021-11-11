International Paper Company (IP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

International Paper Company (IP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.463 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -9.57% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $49.7, the dividend yield is 3.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IP was $49.7, representing a -23.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.27 and a 7.11% increase over the 52 week low of $46.40.

IP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Ball Corporation (BLL) and Amcor plc (AMCR). IP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.56. Zacks Investment Research reports IP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 53.67%, compared to an industry average of 15.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ip Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CUT with an decrease of -1.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IP at 4.34%.

