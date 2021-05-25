International Paper Company (IP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 26, 2021

International Paper Company (IP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.512 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that IP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.4, the dividend yield is 3.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IP was $64.4, representing a -0.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.62 and a 97.61% increase over the 52 week low of $32.59.

IP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Ball Corporation (BLL) and Amcor plc (AMCR). IP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.46. Zacks Investment Research reports IP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 67.04%, compared to an industry average of 12.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD)

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDIV with an increase of 28.04% over the last 100 days. CUT has the highest percent weighting of IP at 5.97%.

