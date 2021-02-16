International Paper Company (IP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 17, 2021

International Paper Company (IP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.512 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that IP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of IP was $49.18, representing a -7.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.39 and a 86.43% increase over the 52 week low of $26.38.

IP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Suzano S.A. (SUZ) and Domtar Corporation (UFS). IP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.22. Zacks Investment Research reports IP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.6%, compared to an industry average of 23.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT)

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CUT with an increase of 28.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IP at 4.31%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.