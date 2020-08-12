Dividends
International Paper Company (IP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

International Paper Company (IP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.512 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that IP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.02, the dividend yield is 5.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IP was $37.02, representing a -22.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.64 and a 40.33% increase over the 52 week low of $26.38.

IP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Suzano S.A. (SUZ) and Domtar Corporation (UFS). IP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports IP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -48.82%, compared to an industry average of -20.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to IP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have IP as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT)
  • John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA)
  • IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (GRES)
  • iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMA with an increase of 47.74% over the last 100 days. CUT has the highest percent weighting of IP at 4.85%.

