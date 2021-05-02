International Paper Company Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Investors in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.1% to close at US$58.00 following the release of its quarterly results. Revenues were US$5.4b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.88, an impressive 49% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:IP Earnings and Revenue Growth May 2nd 2021

After the latest results, the 14 analysts covering International Paper are now predicting revenues of US$22.3b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 8.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 82% to US$4.51. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$21.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.05 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a nice increase in earnings per share in particular.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$59.13, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values International Paper at US$74.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$44.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting International Paper's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 11% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.9% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 3.8% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that International Paper is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around International Paper's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$59.13, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple International Paper analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with International Paper , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

