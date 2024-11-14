International Paper call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in International Paper (IP) with 13,844 calls trading, 7x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 24.96%. Nov-24 49.5 calls and Nov-24 50 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 9,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.00. Earnings are expected on January 30th.

