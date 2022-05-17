International Paper Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.26, changing hands as high as $49.32 per share. International Paper Co shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IP's low point in its 52 week range is $40.45 per share, with $61.937 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.13. The IP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.