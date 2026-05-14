International Paper (BIT:1IP) Price Target Decreased by 11.29% to 33.40

The average one-year price target for International Paper (BIT:1IP) has been revised to €33.40 / share. This is a decrease of 11.29% from the prior estimate of €37.65 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €27.14 to a high of €39.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.15% from the latest reported closing price of €27.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 846 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Paper. This is an decrease of 622 owner(s) or 42.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1IP is 0.08%, an increase of 65.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.67% to 575,640K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 78,496K shares representing 14.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,535K shares , representing an increase of 30.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1IP by 9.64% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 62,974K shares representing 11.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,221K shares , representing a decrease of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IP by 18.64% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 36,672K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,413K shares , representing a decrease of 72.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IP by 21.63% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 34,325K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 25,000K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company.

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