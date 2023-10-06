International Paper (BER:INP) Price Target Increased by 11.64% to 34.92

The average one-year price target for International Paper (BER:INP) has been revised to 34.92 / share. This is an increase of 11.64% from the prior estimate of 31.28 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.94 to a high of 42.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.36% from the latest reported closing price of 30.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1400 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Paper. This is a decrease of 80 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INP is 0.17%, a decrease of 20.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.86% to 311,907K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,023K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,853K shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INP by 76.65% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,257K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,532K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INP by 778.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,900K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,842K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INP by 18.17% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 9,810K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,124K shares, representing an increase of 6.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INP by 17.05% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 8,733K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,518K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INP by 286.32% over the last quarter.

