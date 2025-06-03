International Paper Begins Strategic Exploration Of Sustainable Packaging Facility In Salt Lake City

(RTTNews) - Sustainable packaging company International Paper (IP) announced Tuesday the strategic exploration of a prospective new sustainable packaging facility in Salt Lake City, Utah. The move is part of International Paper's strategic growth plans to expand manufacturing capabilities in the U.S.

The company is eyeing Utah to increase its footprint in the region and better serve customers by meeting the growing demand for high-quality, sustainable packaging.

This announcement comes shortly after the company celebrated the groundbreaking of a new state-of-the-art sustainable packaging facility in Waterloo, Iowa.

The proposed new facility is expected to feature cutting-edge technology and equipment to help enable International Paper's ability to deliver innovative and sustainable packaging solutions to a growing customer base in the western U.S.

