International Paper Begins Search For CEO

(RTTNews) - International Paper's (IP) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Sutton has requested that the Board of Directors move forward with the next phase of the company's CEO succession plan. The phase in the process will include a comprehensive evaluation of internal and external candidates for Sutton's successor, the company said in a statement.

The company noted that Sutton will continue in his role as chairman and CEO until his successor is in place.

